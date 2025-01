Ice Nine Kills is selling a new T-shirt in an effort to raise money for the California wildlife relief efforts.

The shirt features the INK logo and the phrase "Heed the call for California!" alongside an image of Scream's Ghostface in a firefighter uniform.

All proceeds will benefit the California Fire Foundation Wildlife & Disaster Relief Fund.

To order your own, visit INK-Merch.com.

