Ice Nine Kills debuts ﻿'Terrifier 3﻿' song, "A Work of Art"

Ice Nine Kills has premiered a new song called "A Work of Art," recorded for the new Terrifier 3 horror movie.

The track's title refers to the series' villain, Art the Clown, who kills a whole bunch of people in the very graphic "A Work of Art" video.

The 15-minute clip also includes a skit in which the INK manager tells the band they can't do horror movie parodies anymore due to copyright claims. He also unveils a plan to replace frontman Spencer Charnas, who's fallen into a coma, with AI.

However, once the manager goes to visit the hospital, we see that Charnas has woken up and is ready to do some terrifying for himself.

"A Work of Art" is out now via digital outlets, and you can watch its video streaming on YouTube, if you dare.

Terrifier 3 is in theaters now.

