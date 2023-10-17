Ice Nine Kills concludes 'Horrorwood' saga with "Meat & Greet" video

Ice Nine Kills has premiered the video for "Meat & Greet," a track off the upcoming deluxe edition of the band's latest album, Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2.

The clip, streaming now on YouTube, is themed after The Silence of the Lambs and is described as the conclusion of the Horrorwood video saga. It also ends with a cliffhanger — to see how the story unfolds, you'll need to either sign up for INK's Psychos Only app, or purchase a specific limited-edition merch item via the band's web store.

The deluxe Welcome to Horrorwood, dubbed Welcome to Horrorwood: Under Fire, will be released Friday, October 20.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

