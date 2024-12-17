Ice Nine Kills announces Silver Scream-a-Thon tour

Ice Nine Kills has announced a U.S. tour for 2025.

The outing, dubbed the Silver Scream-a-Thon tour, launches April 20 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and wraps up June 12 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with two shows in each city. The first night will feature a performance of 2018's The Silver Scream in full, while INK will play 2021's Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2 in its entirety on night two.

Both sets will also include a selection of deep cuts and new material.

"The Silver Scream-a-Thon is a devilish chance for us to spend twice as much time in some of our favorite haunts, presenting a grindhouse-style double feature filled with deep cuts and our signature singalongs alike," says frontman Spencer Charnas.

Presales begin Tuesday at noon ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit IceNineKills.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.