Ice Nine Kills releasing new single ﻿﻿"A Work of Art" for ﻿'Terrifier 3'﻿ movie

Ice Nine Kills has announced a new song recorded for the upcoming horror movie Terrifier 3.

The track is called "A Work of Art," in reference to the Terrifier villain, Art the Clown.

Terrifier 3 will premiere at Austin's Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19 alongside the "A Work of Art" music video. The song will be officially released on Oct. 11 alongside the film's theatrical release.

Ice Nine Kills, of course, has long referenced horror movies in their music. Their most recent album, 2021's Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2, includes songs inspired by American Psycho, Child's Play, Resident Evil and The Evil Dead, among others.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.