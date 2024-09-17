Ice Nine Kills releasing new single ﻿﻿"A Work of Art" for ﻿'Terrifier 3'﻿ movie

By Josh Johnson

Ice Nine Kills has announced a new song recorded for the upcoming horror movie Terrifier 3.

The track is called "A Work of Art," in reference to the Terrifier villain, Art the Clown.

Terrifier 3 will premiere at Austin's Fantastic Fest on Sept. 19 alongside the "A Work of Art" music video. The song will be officially released on Oct. 11 alongside the film's theatrical release.

Ice Nine Kills, of course, has long referenced horror movies in their music. Their most recent album, 2021's Welcome to Horrorwood: The Silver Scream 2, includes songs inspired by American PsychoChild's PlayResident Evil and The Evil Dead, among others.

