Ice Nine Kills teases collaboration with ﻿'Scream 7'

Is Ice Nine Kills recording a new song for Scream 7?

The horror-themed rockers are teasing a collaboration with the slasher franchise in a video taken from their show in London on Dec. 12. The clip shows frontman Spencer Charnas answering a video call from iconic Scream villain Ghostface.

"Spencer, just because we're about to work together, that doesn't mean I won't gut you like a fish," Ghostface warns.

"Fine, fine, so what do you suggest?" Charnas replies, to which Ghostface declares, "Let's burn it all down."

"Stay tuned...," the video's description teases.

Ice Nine Kills previously released a Scream-themed song called "Your Number's Up" in 2019. Charnas also appeared in the video for Demi Lovato's 2023 Scream VI song "Still Alive," which was co-written by Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.

Scream 7 hits theaters Feb. 27.

