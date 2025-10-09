Ice Nine Kills premieres new Joker-themed single, 'The Laugh Track'

Ice Nine Kills has premiered a new single called "The Laugh Track."

While much of the metalcore outfit's discography is inspired by horror movies, "The Laugh Track" is a tribute to the Joker, specifically Jack Nicholson's portrayal of the iconic comic book villain in the 1989 Batman film.

"Why be a brooding bat when you can have the last laugh? After all, Jack Nicholson got top billing in Batman '89," says frontman Spencer Charnas. "While Michael Keaton's haunted Bruce Wayne is outstanding, young Spencer was drawn more to the Clown Prince of Crime."

"'The Laugh Track' is our homage to Tim Burton's dark and gorgeous gothic Gotham," Charnas continues. "Batman '89 took its comic book material seriously, but it was far from grounded, and never forgot to have fun. It's the same tightrope we walk in Ice Nine Kills, with broad, maniacal smiles."

You can watch the accompanying video for "The Laugh Track" on YouTube. In addition to Charnas playing the Joker, the clip features cameos from actors Matthew Lillard and Phil Morris, the latter of whom channels his famed role as lawyer Jackie Chiles on Seinfeld.

"The Laugh Track" marks the second new INK song of 2025, following The Matrix-inspired "The Great Unknown."

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

