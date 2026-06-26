Ice Nine Kills premieres 'Dead by Daylight'﻿-inspired song, 'Play Dead'

Ice Nine Kills has premiered a new song called "Play Dead."

While the band is known for writing music inspired by horror movies, they're trying out a different artistic medium with "Play Dead," which was recorded for the survival horror video game Dead by Daylight.

You can watch the "Play Dead" video, which features a cameo from skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, streaming now on YouTube.

"Play Dead" follows INK's February single, "Twisting the Knife," which was inspired by the movie Scream 7 and features cast member Mckenna Grace.

"Twisting the Knife" currently sits at #2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

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