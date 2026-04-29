Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach, Nothing More playing 2027 ShipRocked concert cruise

Ice Nine Kills, Papa Roach and Nothing More lead the lineup for the 2027 ShipRocked concert cruise.

The seafaring festival sets sail Jan. 24 from Miami and will make stops in Roatan, Honduras and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning on Jan. 30.

The bill also includes Highly Suspect, Badflower, Magnolia Park, Set It Off, Des Rocs and The Barbarians of California.

"I'm positively buoyant about stepping back aboard and rocking the boat together," says INK frontman Spencer Charnas. "ShipRocked is always a (killer) whale of a time!"

"Honestly I just want to eat pizza on the back of the boat with strangers and watch y'all sing karaoke," adds Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect. "Honored to be invited back to ShipRocked. Rock music? Cruise ship? That’s wetness overload. Stoked. See y'all soon."

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShipRocked.com.

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