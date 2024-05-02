I Prevail's Brian Burkheiser describes experience with rare Eagle syndrome disease

Following news that he would be missing I Prevail's upcoming tour dates after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed medical issue, vocalist Brian Burkheiser has revealed that he's been diagnosed with a rare disease called Eagle syndrome.

"If I'm being honest, this disease has broken me over the last few years," Burkheiser writes in an Instagram post. "I knew something was wrong dating all the way back to 2018, and it wasn't until recently that I officially figured out the problem."

He continues, "I've pushed myself through multiple tour cycles trying my best to keep a positive spirit, but as the days passed by, the negativity and pain grew."

According to the National Institutes of Health, Eagle syndrome is "characterized by recurrent pain in the middle part of the throat and face," and symptoms include difficulty swallowing, tinnitus and neck pain.

"Sadly, Eagle Syndrome isn't known by many, and it's a very silent killer," Burkheiser writes. "Most I've talked to with it are suicidal, feel like a burden to those around them, and have trouble doing the simplest tasks. I have felt many of those feelings, but now I'm on a mission to help spread awareness and be a voice for those who suffer."

As previously reported, Burkheiser will miss I Prevail's upcoming shows in Milwaukee and St. Paul, Minnesota, scheduled for May 3 and May 4, respectively, as well as their European tour, launching in May. Guitarist and backing singer Dylan Bowman will join co-vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe in handling Burkheiser's parts.

I Prevail will kick off a U.S. tour with Halestorm in July. In his post, Burkheiser indicates he'll be back for those shows, writing, "I'll see you this summer."

