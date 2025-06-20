I Prevail ventures 'Into Hell' on latest single

Fearless Records
By Josh Johnson

I Prevail has premiered a new single called "Into Hell."

The track marks the band's second single since the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser. The first, "Violent Nature," dropped in May.

You can listen to "Into Hell" now via digital outlets and watch its music video on YouTube.

I Prevail announced in May that they'd parted ways with Burkheiser, who'd handled vocal duties alongside Eric Vanlerberghe since the band was founded in 2013. Vanlerberghe is now the band's lead vocalist, with backing by guitarist Dylan Bowman.

You can catch the I Prevail's updated lineup live on the Summer of Loud tour, which launches Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida. The bill also includes Beartooth, Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive.

