I Prevail, KsE & Anthrax vocalists join ShipRocked 2025 Stowaways lineup

By Josh Johnson

I Prevail's Eric Vanlerberghe, Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach and Anthrax's Joey Belladonna have joined the ShipRocked 2025 lineup as members of The Stowaways, the concert cruise's house band.

Other Stowaways include From Ashes to New's Danny Case, Crobot's Brandon Yeagley, former Pop Evil drummer Hayley Cramer and Machine Gun Kelly guitarist Sophie Lloyd.

ShipRocked 2025 takes place Jan. 19-25 and will be headlined by Parkway Drive, Nothing More, Hollywood Undead and The Struts.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit ShipRocked.com.

