I Prevail debuts 'Paradise' single with Amira Elfeky

I Prevail has debuted a new single called "Paradise," a collaboration with Amira Elfeky.

Elfeky, whose style is described in a press release as "alt goth x grunge," will be opening for I Prevail on select dates of their upcoming tour of the U.K. and Europe beginning in September.

"We've been fans of Amira for a while," I Prevail says in a statement. "She has such a distinct sound and style. The opportunity to write together came up super organically and we instantly connected on this crazy concept for a song."

"We all saw the vision for it almost right away," the band continues. "That's a rare and beautiful thing when it happens. We still don't think we know exactly what we made. We never had to stop to think about it. We just made it."

You can watch the video for "Paradise" streaming now on YouTube.

"Paradise" follows follows I Prevail's 2025 album, Violent Nature, which marked their first following the departure of vocalist Brian Burkheiser. It spawned the single "Into Hell."

I Prevail will be touring the U.S. starting in October alongside Three Days Grace.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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