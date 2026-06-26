The Hu premieres new song ﻿﻿'Grey Hun' off upcoming album

The Hu has premiered a new song called "Grey Hun," a track off the Mongolian metal outfit's upcoming album, Hun.

"'Grey Hun' is a song that encourages everyone to be comfortable with just being themselves," says band member Enkush in a statement. "It started with composing the riff as I imagined a man riding his horse through a vast landscape. From there, it took a while for us to finish the song because we wanted to make sure to clearly communicate the positive message of the song."

You can watch the video for "Grey Hun" streaming now on YouTube.

Hun, the follow-up to 2022's Rumble of Thunder, is due out July 24. It also includes the single "Lost Soul" featuring Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More.

The Hu will be touring the U.S. alongside Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson beginning in August.

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