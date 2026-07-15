The Hu premieres new song 'Echoes of My Father' off upcoming 'Hun' album

The Hu has premiered a new song called "Echoes of My Father," a track off the Mongolian band's upcoming album, Hun.

"Echoes of My Father" is streaming now exclusively on YouTube alongside a video, which fittingly focuses on the relationship between fathers and their children.

Hun, The Hu's third album and the follow-up to 2022's Rumble of Thunder, drops July 24. It also incudes the single "Lost Soul," which features Nothing More frontman Jonny Hawkins, as well as the previously released songs "Warrior Chant," "The Men," "The Real You" and "Grey Hun."

The Hu will be touring the U.S. opening for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson starting in August.

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