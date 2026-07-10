The Hu performs at UK's Mongolian Embassy in London

The Hu performs onstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Hu's global outreach continues to grow.

The Mongolian metal outfit arrived in London ahead of their performance at Iron Maiden's Eddfest on Saturday in Knebworth, England. While in the English capital, The Hu performed for the Mongolian ambassador and the U.K. ambassador to Mongolia during an intimate acoustic concert at the Mongolian Embassy in Kensington.

The Hu's London trip also included a visit to the British Army's Household Cavalry, where they were recognized by a lance corporal with the Life Guards Squadron and got to meet Overlord, the squadron's biggest horse.

Along with gallivanting about England, The Hu is preparing to release a new album, Hun, on July 24. It includes the single "Lost Soul," featuring Jonny Hawkins of Nothing More.

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