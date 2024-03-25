The Hu opening for Iron Maiden's fall US tour

Mongolian rockers The Hu will be opening for Iron Maiden's upcoming The Future Past U.S. fall tour.

"Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirations," says vocalist Enkush. "The way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their 'Trooper' song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home."

"We can't wait to be on a tour with them for the first time," Enkush adds. "America, we will see you very soon and be prepared for the mind-blowing shows we will bring to you!"

For a preview of said mind-blowing show, you can watch The Hu's newly released live video for the song "Triangle," a track off 2022's Rumble of Thunder album, streaming now on YouTube. The performance was recorded during The Hu's 2023 tour with Asking Alexandria.

Iron Maiden's The Future Past tour launches in October. They've also announced an additional stop on the outing, taking place October 9 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 29, at 10 a.m. local time via IronMaiden.com.

