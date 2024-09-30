The Hu covering Iron Maiden's "The Trooper"

By Josh Johnson

The Hu is covering the classic Iron Maiden song "The Trooper."

The recording will arrive on Friday, the same day Maiden's U.S. tour kicks off in San Diego. As previously reported, The Hu is opening for the trek.

"Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirations," said Hu vocalist Enkush. "The way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their 'Trooper' song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home."

You can also catch The Hu playing select U.S. headlining dates throughout the fall.

The Hu's most recent album is 2022's Rumble of Thunder. A deluxe version, featuring collaborations with System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Alice in Chains' William DuVall, dropped in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!