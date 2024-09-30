The Hu covering Iron Maiden's "The Trooper"

The Hu is covering the classic Iron Maiden song "The Trooper."

The recording will arrive on Friday, the same day Maiden's U.S. tour kicks off in San Diego. As previously reported, The Hu is opening for the trek.

"Iron Maiden are the masters of rock music and one of our biggest inspirations," said Hu vocalist Enkush. "The way that they create and perform their music is majestic. I still remember the first time I heard their 'Trooper' song and felt the deep energy behind each word. Something about their rhythm hits so close to home."

You can also catch The Hu playing select U.S. headlining dates throughout the fall.

The Hu's most recent album is 2022's Rumble of Thunder. A deluxe version, featuring collaborations with System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Alice in Chains' William DuVall, dropped in 2023.

