The Hu & Apocalyptica announce US tour

The Hu performs on stage during Download festival 2019 at Donington Park on June 14, 2019 in Castle Donington, England. (Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Metal from around the world will join forces when Mongolia's The Hu and Finland's Apocalyptica hit the road together for a U.S. tour.

The trek launches May 12 in Silver Spring, Maryland, and wraps up June 7 in Anaheim, California. Finnish band The Rasmus will also be on the bill.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHuOfficial.com or Apocalyptica.com.

The Hu just released a new single, "The Real You," in January. It's set to appear on their upcoming new album, The Hun, the follow-up to 2022's Rumble of Thunder.

Apocalyptica's most recent album is 2024's Plays Metallica, Vol. 2, marking their second collection of Metallica covers.

