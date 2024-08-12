The Hu announces US headlining tour

2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

The Hu has announced a U.S. headlining tour.

The outing, which will also feature The Funeral Portrait on the bill, runs from Oct. 12 in Santa Cruz, California, to Nov. 15 in Houston.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheHuOfficial.com.

The headlining dates fall in between The Hu's shows opening for Iron Maiden's U.S. arena tour, starting Oct. 4 in San Diego.

The Hu's most recent album is 2022's Rumble of Thunder. A deluxe version, featuring collaborations with System of a Down's Serj Tankian and Alice in Chains' William DuVall, dropped in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.