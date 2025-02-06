Howie Mandel apologizes for Billy Corgan/Bill Burr confrontation

Howie Mandel has offered an apology after surprising comedian Bill Burr with an appearance by Billy Corgan after the Smashing Pumpkins frontman suggested that the two could be related.

Corgan first brought up the possibility during a November episode of Mandel's podcast, sharing that his stepmother told him she thought Burr might be one of his father's illegitimate children. In addition to looking alike, Corgan said that his father did once tell him he had a brother also named Bill that was born around the same time he was.

Then, in January, when Burr was a guest on the podcast, Mandel brought Corgan out without telling Burr ahead of time. Things then turned awkward as Burr expressed how uncomfortable the situation made him, while Corgan reiterated that Mandel told him ahead of time that Burr was excited to meet him.

Burr later appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and said he "did not appreciate what Howie did."

In his latest podcast episode, Mandel maintains he "legitimately thought I was doing something nice" in setting up the Corgan/Burr meeting, adding that Burr hasn't responded to his texts since the episode.

"I want to apologize, I feel horrible," Mandel says. "I'm sorry Bill, I'm sorry Billy. I only tried to do something good."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.