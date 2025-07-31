How much house $1 million buys you in Wichita Falls

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Wichita Falls. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1400 Tanglewood Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,243
- Price per square foot: $181
5211 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,434
- Price per square foot: $259
6101 Kovarik Rd, Wichita Falls
- Price: $849,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,293
- Price per square foot: $197
4 Trenton Ter, Wichita Falls
- Price: $799,900
- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,237
- Price per square foot: $128
1704 Hursh Ave, Wichita Falls
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 8,465
- Price per square foot: $88
6257 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $720,000
- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 3,150
- Price per square foot: $228
2724 Red Oak Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,708
- Price per square foot: $113
6014 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $649,940
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,857
- Price per square foot: $227
4806 Silver Crest Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $649,900
- 3 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,705
- Price per square foot: $240
3203 Red Coach Ln, Wichita Falls
- Price: $629,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,143
- Price per square foot: $200
2516 Beefeater Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $625,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,868
- Price per square foot: $217
6505 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $625,000
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $231
5675 Vinson Pr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $615,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,698
- Price per square foot: $130
5286 Turkey Ranch Rd, Wichita Falls
- Price: $599,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,796
- Price per square foot: $214
428 Kinta Trl, Wichita Falls
- Price: $599,900
- 3 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,160
- Price per square foot: $277
5682 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $599,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,746
- Price per square foot: $218
4504 Hollow Ridge Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $589,000
- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,052
- Price per square foot: $192
4527 Shady Ln, Wichita Falls
- Price: $579,900
- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 3,181
- Price per square foot: $182
5697 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $574,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,968
- Price per square foot: $193
2623 Amherst Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $549,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,488
- Price per square foot: $122
4909 Lantana, Wichita Falls
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,864
- Price per square foot: $192
2327 Culley, Wichita Falls
- Price: $549,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,481
- Price per square foot: $221
5690 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $539,900
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,625
- Price per square foot: $205
2417 Brentwood Dr, Wichita Falls
- Price: $519,900
- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,990
- Price per square foot: $130
5815 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls
- Price: $510,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,995
- Price per square foot: $255
2031 Peachtree Ln, Wichita Falls
- Price: $500,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,820
- Price per square foot: $177
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.