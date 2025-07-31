How much house $1 million buys you in Wichita Falls

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Wichita Falls, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Wichita Falls. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1400 Tanglewood Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,243

- Price per square foot: $181

5211 Stone Lake Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $890,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,434

- Price per square foot: $259

6101 Kovarik Rd, Wichita Falls

- Price: $849,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,293

- Price per square foot: $197

4 Trenton Ter, Wichita Falls

- Price: $799,900

- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,237

- Price per square foot: $128

1704 Hursh Ave, Wichita Falls

- Price: $749,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 8,465

- Price per square foot: $88

6257 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls

- Price: $720,000

- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 3,150

- Price per square foot: $228

2724 Red Oak Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,708

- Price per square foot: $113

6014 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls

- Price: $649,940

- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,857

- Price per square foot: $227

4806 Silver Crest Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $649,900

- 3 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,705

- Price per square foot: $240

3203 Red Coach Ln, Wichita Falls

- Price: $629,900

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,143

- Price per square foot: $200

2516 Beefeater Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $625,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,868

- Price per square foot: $217

6505 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $231

5675 Vinson Pr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $615,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,698

- Price per square foot: $130

5286 Turkey Ranch Rd, Wichita Falls

- Price: $599,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,796

- Price per square foot: $214

428 Kinta Trl, Wichita Falls

- Price: $599,900

- 3 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,160

- Price per square foot: $277

5682 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $599,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,746

- Price per square foot: $218

4504 Hollow Ridge Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $589,000

- 5 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,052

- Price per square foot: $192

4527 Shady Ln, Wichita Falls

- Price: $579,900

- 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

- Square feet: 3,181

- Price per square foot: $182

5697 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $574,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,968

- Price per square foot: $193

2623 Amherst Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $549,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,488

- Price per square foot: $122

4909 Lantana, Wichita Falls

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,864

- Price per square foot: $192

2327 Culley, Wichita Falls

- Price: $549,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,481

- Price per square foot: $221

5690 Black Stone Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $539,900

- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,625

- Price per square foot: $205

2417 Brentwood Dr, Wichita Falls

- Price: $519,900

- 4 bedrooms, 0.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,990

- Price per square foot: $130

5815 Quail Rdg, Wichita Falls

- Price: $510,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,995

- Price per square foot: $255

2031 Peachtree Ln, Wichita Falls

- Price: $500,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,820

- Price per square foot: $177

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

