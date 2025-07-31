How much house $1 million buys you in San Antonio

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in San Antonio. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

7887 Broadway #1102, San Antonio
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,472
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 7887 Broadway #1102, San Antonio on Redfin.com

7206 Bluff Run, San Antonio
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,021
- Price per square foot: $331
- See 7206 Bluff Run, San Antonio on Redfin.com

10034 Ivory Cyn, San Antonio
- Price: $999,999
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,615
- Price per square foot: $382
- See 10034 Ivory Cyn, San Antonio on Redfin.com

3038 Valley Vw, San Antonio
- Price: $999,950
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,725
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 3038 Valley Vw, San Antonio on Redfin.com

1803 Yardzen Ln, San Antonio
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,837
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 1803 Yardzen Ln, San Antonio on Redfin.com

7215 N Vandiver, San Antonio
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,360
- Price per square foot: $423
- See 7215 N Vandiver, San Antonio on Redfin.com

8166 Blue Oak Way, Garden Ridge
- Price: $999,855
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,689
- Price per square foot: $271
- See 8166 Blue Oak Way, Garden Ridge on Redfin.com

37 Westerleigh, San Antonio
- Price: $999,500
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,840
- Price per square foot: $206
- See 37 Westerleigh, San Antonio on Redfin.com

3 Benchwood Cir, San Antonio
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,492
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 3 Benchwood Cir, San Antonio on Redfin.com

11835 Elmscourt, San Antonio
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,337
- Price per square foot: $299
- See 11835 Elmscourt, San Antonio on Redfin.com

8060 Prue, San Antonio
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,867
- Price per square foot: $348
- See 8060 Prue, San Antonio on Redfin.com

8110 Park Ln, Garden Ridge
- Price: $998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,240
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 8110 Park Ln, Garden Ridge on Redfin.com

8543 Heimer Pass, San Antonio
- Price: $997,800
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,600
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 8543 Heimer Pass, San Antonio on Redfin.com

22418 Roan Frst, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,356
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 22418 Roan Frst, San Antonio on Redfin.com

2138 Kerrisdale, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,094
- Price per square foot: $243
- See 2138 Kerrisdale, San Antonio on Redfin.com

402 Rockhill Dr, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,646
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 402 Rockhill Dr, San Antonio on Redfin.com

19907 Messina, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,548
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 19907 Messina, San Antonio on Redfin.com

124 Castano, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,178
- Price per square foot: $313
- See 124 Castano, San Antonio on Redfin.com

603 Spacious Sky, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,834
- Price per square foot: $351
- See 603 Spacious Sky, San Antonio on Redfin.com

11105 Vance Jackson, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,783
- Price per square foot: $357
- See 11105 Vance Jackson, San Antonio on Redfin.com

43 Longsford, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,588
- Price per square foot: $384
- See 43 Longsford, San Antonio on Redfin.com

1438 N Napier Ave, San Antonio
- Price: $995,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,713
- Price per square foot: $580
- See 1438 N Napier Ave, San Antonio on Redfin.com

728 Garraty Cir, Terrell Hills
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 1,109
- Price per square foot: $897
- See 728 Garraty Cir, Terrell Hills on Redfin.com

3130 Running Fawn, San Antonio
- Price: $990,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,648
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 3130 Running Fawn, San Antonio on Redfin.com

1416 Specie Crk, San Antonio
- Price: $989,900
- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,347
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 1416 Specie Crk, San Antonio on Redfin.com

19214 Autumn Gdn, San Antonio
- Price: $986,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,362
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 19214 Autumn Gdn, San Antonio on Redfin.com

27618 Wild Bloom, San Antonio
- Price: $985,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,600
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 27618 Wild Bloom, San Antonio on Redfin.com

6970 Stonykirk, San Antonio
- Price: $985,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,647
- Price per square foot: $372
- See 6970 Stonykirk, San Antonio on Redfin.com

18210 Branson Fls, San Antonio
- Price: $979,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,552
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 18210 Branson Fls, San Antonio on Redfin.com

28546 Tristant Rdg, San Antonio
- Price: $979,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,319
- Price per square foot: $226
- See 28546 Tristant Rdg, San Antonio on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

