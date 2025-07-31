How much house $1 million buys you in San Angelo

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in San Angelo, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in San Angelo. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

12320 Little Sorrel Trl, San Angelo

- Price: $989,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,343

- Price per square foot: $422

- See 12320 Little Sorrel Trl, San Angelo on Redfin.com

1703 Christoval Rd, San Angelo

- Price: $950,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,293

- Price per square foot: $179

- See 1703 Christoval Rd, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2645 Vista Del Arroyo Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $931,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,643

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 2645 Vista Del Arroyo Dr, San Angelo on Redfin.com

1603 Paseo De Vaca St, San Angelo

- Price: $913,185

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,899

- Price per square foot: $315

- See 1603 Paseo De Vaca St, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2016 Beaty Cir, San Angelo

- Price: $895,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,633

- Price per square foot: $340

- See 2016 Beaty Cir, San Angelo on Redfin.com

1717 Hudson Oaks Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $890,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,693

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 1717 Hudson Oaks Dr, San Angelo on Redfin.com

1527 Barbara Ave, San Angelo

- Price: $876,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,072

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 1527 Barbara Ave, San Angelo on Redfin.com

1905 Beaty Rd, San Angelo

- Price: $858,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,288

- Price per square foot: $375

- See 1905 Beaty Rd, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2706 Red Bluff Ramp Rd, San Angelo

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,659

- Price per square foot: $300

- See 2706 Red Bluff Ramp Rd, San Angelo on Redfin.com

15002 Guinn Rd, Knickerbocker

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,672

- Price per square foot: $299

- See 15002 Guinn Rd, Knickerbocker on Redfin.com

11725 Little Sorrel Trl, San Angelo

- Price: $799,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,381

- Price per square foot: $335

- See 11725 Little Sorrel Trl, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2001 Coyote Bnd, San Angelo

- Price: $784,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,281

- Price per square foot: $344

- See 2001 Coyote Bnd, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2301 Hillside Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $760,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,384

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 2301 Hillside Dr, San Angelo on Redfin.com

13785 S Dove Creek Rd, San Angelo

- Price: $750,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,432

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 13785 S Dove Creek Rd, San Angelo on Redfin.com

12713 Dove Creek Lane West Ln, San Angelo

- Price: $742,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,918

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 12713 Dove Creek Lane West Ln, San Angelo on Redfin.com

8146 Mccormick Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $730,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,374

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 8146 Mccormick Dr, San Angelo on Redfin.com

5025 Wolf Creek Dr, San Angelo

- Price: $715,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,603

- Price per square foot: $274

- See 5025 Wolf Creek Dr, San Angelo on Redfin.com

1322 S Monroe St, San Angelo

- Price: $699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,699

- Price per square foot: $258

- See 1322 S Monroe St, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2030 Silver Creek Ct, San Angelo

- Price: $695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,342

- Price per square foot: $207

- See 2030 Silver Creek Ct, San Angelo on Redfin.com

11381 Dove Creek East Ln, San Angelo

- Price: $695,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,089

- Price per square foot: $332

- See 11381 Dove Creek East Ln, San Angelo on Redfin.com

9434 W Bryant Ln, San Angelo

- Price: $694,500

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,432

- Price per square foot: $285

- See 9434 W Bryant Ln, San Angelo on Redfin.com

1306 S Monroe St, San Angelo

- Price: $690,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,159

- Price per square foot: $165

- See 1306 S Monroe St, San Angelo on Redfin.com

12642 Rasberry Ln, San Angelo

- Price: $689,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,707

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 12642 Rasberry Ln, San Angelo on Redfin.com

675 Buffalo Ln, San Angelo

- Price: $685,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,456

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 675 Buffalo Ln, San Angelo on Redfin.com

6034 Devonshire Ln, San Angelo

- Price: $679,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,532

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 6034 Devonshire Ln, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2185 Hillside, San Angelo

- Price: $675,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,546

- Price per square foot: $265

- See 2185 Hillside, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2185 Gun Club Rd, San Angelo

- Price: $675,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,546

- Price per square foot: $265

- See 2185 Gun Club Rd, San Angelo on Redfin.com

11909 E Dove Creek East Ln, San Angelo

- Price: $675,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $293

- See 11909 E Dove Creek East Ln, San Angelo on Redfin.com

2734 Oak Hills Trl, San Angelo

- Price: $673,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,917

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 2734 Oak Hills Trl, San Angelo on Redfin.com

11515 Little Sorrel Trl, San Angelo

- Price: $665,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,989

- Price per square foot: $334

- See 11515 Little Sorrel Trl, San Angelo on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.