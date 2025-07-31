How much house $1 million buys you in Midland

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Midland. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
27 Suffolk Dr, Midland
- Price: $999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,928
- Price per square foot: $168
- See 27 Suffolk Dr, Midland on Redfin.com
6811 W County RD 41, Midland
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,165
- Price per square foot: $315
- See 6811 W County RD 41, Midland on Redfin.com
7107 E County Rd 113, Midland
- Price: $998,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,599
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 7107 E County Rd 113, Midland on Redfin.com
2401 Brandy, Midland
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,450
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 2401 Brandy, Midland on Redfin.com
1403 Douglas Ave, Midland
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,272
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 1403 Douglas Ave, Midland on Redfin.com
7304 E County Rd 112, Midland
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,435
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 7304 E County Rd 112, Midland on Redfin.com
3901 Arroyo Dr, Midland
- Price: $975,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,582
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 3901 Arroyo Dr, Midland on Redfin.com
5808 Trennon Pl, Midland
- Price: $975,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,165
- Price per square foot: $234
- See 5808 Trennon Pl, Midland on Redfin.com
4508 Island Dr, Midland
- Price: $969,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,516
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 4508 Island Dr, Midland on Redfin.com
7404 E County Rd 112, Midland
- Price: $968,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,343
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 7404 E County Rd 112, Midland on Redfin.com
2208 Bedford Dr, Midland
- Price: $965,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,602
- Price per square foot: $267
- See 2208 Bedford Dr, Midland on Redfin.com
2117 Blackwood, Midland
- Price: $934,800
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,893
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 2117 Blackwood, Midland on Redfin.com
24501 S County Rd 1210, Midland
- Price: $905,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,200
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 24501 S County Rd 1210, Midland on Redfin.com
6415 Fern, Midland
- Price: $900,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,245
- Price per square foot: $212
- See 6415 Fern, Midland on Redfin.com
13212 E County Rd 115, Midland
- Price: $899,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,204
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 13212 E County Rd 115, Midland on Redfin.com
2700 Ann Dr, Midland
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,641
- Price per square foot: $192
- See 2700 Ann Dr, Midland on Redfin.com
1604 Bedford Dr, Midland
- Price: $895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,821
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 1604 Bedford Dr, Midland on Redfin.com
523 Carol Ln, Midland
- Price: $890,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,220
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 523 Carol Ln, Midland on Redfin.com
2500 S County Rd 1110, Midland
- Price: $887,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,841
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 2500 S County Rd 1110, Midland on Redfin.com
4300 Tumbleweed Trl, Midland
- Price: $879,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,661
- Price per square foot: $240
- See 4300 Tumbleweed Trl, Midland on Redfin.com
4618 Andrews Hwy, Midland
- Price: $875,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,718
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 4618 Andrews Hwy, Midland on Redfin.com
5605 Drexel Ct, Midland
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,933
- Price per square foot: $222
- See 5605 Drexel Ct, Midland on Redfin.com
5708 E County Rd 93, Midland
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,052
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 5708 E County Rd 93, Midland on Redfin.com
5605 E County Rd 94, Midland
- Price: $869,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,270
- Price per square foot: $266
- See 5605 E County Rd 94, Midland on Redfin.com
9811 E County Rd 108, Midland
- Price: $855,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,400
- Price per square foot: $251
- See 9811 E County Rd 108, Midland on Redfin.com
13001 E County Rd 116, Midland
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,275
- Price per square foot: $259
- See 13001 E County Rd 116, Midland on Redfin.com
1810 S County Rd 1069, Midland
- Price: $850,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,651
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 1810 S County Rd 1069, Midland on Redfin.com
13300 E County Rd 116, Midland
- Price: $849,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,147
- Price per square foot: $270
- See 13300 E County Rd 116, Midland on Redfin.com
2507 Regency Oaks Ct, Midland
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,638
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 2507 Regency Oaks Ct, Midland on Redfin.com
11800 W County Rd 52, Midland
- Price: $849,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,614
- Price per square foot: $324
- See 11800 W County Rd 52, Midland on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.