How much house $1 million buys you in McAllen

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in McAllen. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
3317 Kent Ln, Mcallen
- Price: $998,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,956
- Price per square foot: $252
- See 3317 Kent Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com
707 N 15th St, Mcallen
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,636
- Price per square foot: $273
- See 707 N 15th St, Mcallen on Redfin.com
4825 Estancia Pkwy, Mcallen
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,543
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 4825 Estancia Pkwy, Mcallen on Redfin.com
1509 Duke Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $989,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,337
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 1509 Duke Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
408 E Newport Ln, Mcallen
- Price: $950,000
- 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,277
- Price per square foot: $151
- See 408 E Newport Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com
8413 N Main St, Mcallen
- Price: $950,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,683
- Price per square foot: $202
- See 8413 N Main St, Mcallen on Redfin.com
912 Bentsen Rd, Mcallen
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,365
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 912 Bentsen Rd, Mcallen on Redfin.com
4800 E Mile 6 Rd, Mcallen
- Price: $899,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,704
- Price per square foot: $527
- See 4800 E Mile 6 Rd, Mcallen on Redfin.com
4013 Waccamaw Ave, Edinburg
- Price: $880,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,196
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 4013 Waccamaw Ave, Edinburg on Redfin.com
5501 N 1st Ln, Mcallen
- Price: $875,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,042
- Price per square foot: $216
- See 5501 N 1st Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com
2605 Brazos Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $874,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,877
- Price per square foot: $225
- See 2605 Brazos Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
2600 Arroyo Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $869,000
- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,961
- Price per square foot: $145
- See 2600 Arroyo Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
6614 Mile 7 Rd, Mission
- Price: $800,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,000
- Price per square foot: $200
- See 6614 Mile 7 Rd, Mission on Redfin.com
321 W Dove Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $800,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,422
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 321 W Dove Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
5103 Pecan Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $795,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,250
- Price per square foot: $244
- See 5103 Pecan Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
224 E Emory Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $775,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,388
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 224 E Emory Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
5501 N 8th St, Mcallen
- Price: $769,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,869
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 5501 N 8th St, Mcallen on Redfin.com
5809 N 3rd St, Mcallen
- Price: $760,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,006
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 5809 N 3rd St, Mcallen on Redfin.com
600 Bluebird Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $730,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,935
- Price per square foot: $185
- See 600 Bluebird Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
328 Jay Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $725,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,715
- Price per square foot: $126
- See 328 Jay Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
3021 Melinda Dr, Edinburg
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,961
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 3021 Melinda Dr, Edinburg on Redfin.com
3220 N Taylor Rd, Mcallen
- Price: $699,999
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,710
- Price per square foot: $148
- See 3220 N Taylor Rd, Mcallen on Redfin.com
2515 S 41st Ln, Mcallen
- Price: $699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,251
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 2515 S 41st Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com
3321 S 3rd St, Mcallen
- Price: $695,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,520
- Price per square foot: $153
- See 3321 S 3rd St, Mcallen on Redfin.com
3517 Daffodil Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $690,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,958
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 3517 Daffodil Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
2216 S 45th St, Mcallen
- Price: $685,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,669
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 2216 S 45th St, Mcallen on Redfin.com
501 Grayson Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $680,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,986
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 501 Grayson Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
908 Grambling Ave, Mcallen
- Price: $680,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,986
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 908 Grambling Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com
3325 Kent Ln, Mcallen
- Price: $675,000
- 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,290
- Price per square foot: $157
- See 3325 Kent Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com
2404 S 43rd St, Mcallen
- Price: $669,000
- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,472
- Price per square foot: $149
- See 2404 S 43rd St, Mcallen on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.