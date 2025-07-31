How much house $1 million buys you in McAllen

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in McAllen, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in McAllen. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

3317 Kent Ln, Mcallen

- Price: $998,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,956

- Price per square foot: $252

- See 3317 Kent Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com

707 N 15th St, Mcallen

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,636

- Price per square foot: $273

- See 707 N 15th St, Mcallen on Redfin.com

4825 Estancia Pkwy, Mcallen

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,543

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 4825 Estancia Pkwy, Mcallen on Redfin.com

1509 Duke Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $989,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,337

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 1509 Duke Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

408 E Newport Ln, Mcallen

- Price: $950,000

- 7 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,277

- Price per square foot: $151

- See 408 E Newport Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com

8413 N Main St, Mcallen

- Price: $950,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,683

- Price per square foot: $202

- See 8413 N Main St, Mcallen on Redfin.com

912 Bentsen Rd, Mcallen

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,365

- Price per square foot: $282

- See 912 Bentsen Rd, Mcallen on Redfin.com

4800 E Mile 6 Rd, Mcallen

- Price: $899,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,704

- Price per square foot: $527

- See 4800 E Mile 6 Rd, Mcallen on Redfin.com

4013 Waccamaw Ave, Edinburg

- Price: $880,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,196

- Price per square foot: $275

- See 4013 Waccamaw Ave, Edinburg on Redfin.com

5501 N 1st Ln, Mcallen

- Price: $875,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,042

- Price per square foot: $216

- See 5501 N 1st Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com

2605 Brazos Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $874,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,877

- Price per square foot: $225

- See 2605 Brazos Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

2600 Arroyo Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $869,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,961

- Price per square foot: $145

- See 2600 Arroyo Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

6614 Mile 7 Rd, Mission

- Price: $800,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,000

- Price per square foot: $200

- See 6614 Mile 7 Rd, Mission on Redfin.com

321 W Dove Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $800,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,422

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 321 W Dove Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

5103 Pecan Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,250

- Price per square foot: $244

- See 5103 Pecan Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

224 E Emory Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $775,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,388

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 224 E Emory Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

5501 N 8th St, Mcallen

- Price: $769,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,869

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 5501 N 8th St, Mcallen on Redfin.com

5809 N 3rd St, Mcallen

- Price: $760,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,006

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 5809 N 3rd St, Mcallen on Redfin.com

600 Bluebird Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $730,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,935

- Price per square foot: $185

- See 600 Bluebird Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

328 Jay Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $725,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,715

- Price per square foot: $126

- See 328 Jay Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

3021 Melinda Dr, Edinburg

- Price: $725,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,961

- Price per square foot: $183

- See 3021 Melinda Dr, Edinburg on Redfin.com

3220 N Taylor Rd, Mcallen

- Price: $699,999

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,710

- Price per square foot: $148

- See 3220 N Taylor Rd, Mcallen on Redfin.com

2515 S 41st Ln, Mcallen

- Price: $699,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,251

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 2515 S 41st Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com

3321 S 3rd St, Mcallen

- Price: $695,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,520

- Price per square foot: $153

- See 3321 S 3rd St, Mcallen on Redfin.com

3517 Daffodil Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $690,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,958

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 3517 Daffodil Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

2216 S 45th St, Mcallen

- Price: $685,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,669

- Price per square foot: $186

- See 2216 S 45th St, Mcallen on Redfin.com

501 Grayson Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $680,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,986

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 501 Grayson Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

908 Grambling Ave, Mcallen

- Price: $680,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,986

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 908 Grambling Ave, Mcallen on Redfin.com

3325 Kent Ln, Mcallen

- Price: $675,000

- 3 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,290

- Price per square foot: $157

- See 3325 Kent Ln, Mcallen on Redfin.com

2404 S 43rd St, Mcallen

- Price: $669,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,472

- Price per square foot: $149

- See 2404 S 43rd St, Mcallen on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.