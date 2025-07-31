How much house $1 million buys you in Lubbock

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Lubbock, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Lubbock. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

7726 46th St, Lubbock

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,444

- Price per square foot: $290

4517 9th St, Lubbock

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,165

- Price per square foot: $161

4005 150th St, Lubbock

- Price: $989,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,272

- Price per square foot: $302

4902 19th St, Lubbock

- Price: $987,000

- 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,461

- Price per square foot: $180

11820 Homestead Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $980,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,403

- Price per square foot: $222

5825 CR 7675, Lubbock

- Price: $980,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,370

- Price per square foot: $290

21701 County Rd 2040, Lubbock

- Price: $975,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,886

- Price per square foot: $250

5325 County Rd 7560, Lubbock

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,726

- Price per square foot: $254

4801 118th St, Lubbock

- Price: $949,900

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,809

- Price per square foot: $249

4906 119th St, Lubbock

- Price: $949,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,990

- Price per square foot: $237

4003 109th St, Lubbock

- Price: $935,000

- 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,330

- Price per square foot: $215

3211 County Road 7610, Lubbock

- Price: $925,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,067

- Price per square foot: $227

11604 Uxbridge Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,571

- Price per square foot: $259

4509 103rd St, Lubbock

- Price: $915,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,684

- Price per square foot: $195

9607 Vicksburg Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $899,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,919

- Price per square foot: $229

10703 Juneau Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,264

- Price per square foot: $275

4009 109th St, Lubbock

- Price: $899,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,977

- Price per square foot: $150

5519 154th Pl, Lubbock

- Price: $897,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,833

- Price per square foot: $153

3807 126th St, Lubbock

- Price: $889,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,949

- Price per square foot: $225

11707 Uxbridge Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $884,750

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,653

- Price per square foot: $242

5305 County Rd 7670, Lubbock

- Price: $879,534

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,357

- Price per square foot: $262

8917 County Rd 6870, Lubbock

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,620

- Price per square foot: $241

406 E FM 1585, Lubbock

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,430

- Price per square foot: $360

5309 County Rd 7670, Lubbock

- Price: $870,102

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,321

- Price per square foot: $262

5125 County Rd 7930, Lubbock

- Price: $870,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,863

- Price per square foot: $225

4234 Zadar Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $866,700

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,889

- Price per square foot: $300

8209 Richmond Ave, Lubbock

- Price: $865,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,215

- Price per square foot: $269

5808 County Rd 7620, Lubbock

- Price: $850,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,838

- Price per square foot: $221

4804 County Rd 7640, Lubbock

- Price: $849,999

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,025

- Price per square foot: $280

4910 County Rd 7650, Lubbock

- Price: $849,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,323

- Price per square foot: $255

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

