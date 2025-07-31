How much house $1 million buys you in Corpus Christi

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Corpus Christi, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Corpus Christi. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

146 Villa Pamplona Dr, Port Aransas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,271

- Price per square foot: $440

- See 146 Villa Pamplona Dr, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

15266 Main Royal, Corpus Christi

- Price: $999,999

- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,237

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 15266 Main Royal, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

7557 Welkan Cv, Port Aransas

- Price: $999,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,603

- Price per square foot: $384

- See 7557 Welkan Cv, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

6109 Jakes Wake, Corpus Christi

- Price: $999,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,901

- Price per square foot: $256

- See 6109 Jakes Wake, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13514 King Phillip Ct, Corpus Christi

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,000

- Price per square foot: $333

- See 13514 King Phillip Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13717 Three Fathoms Bank Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $999,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,363

- Price per square foot: $423

- See 13717 Three Fathoms Bank Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15849 El Soccorro, Corpus Christi

- Price: $997,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,915

- Price per square foot: $342

- See 15849 El Soccorro, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

2542 Pacific Vw, Corpus Christi

- Price: $995,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,670

- Price per square foot: $271

- See 2542 Pacific Vw, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15806 Punta Espada, Corpus Christi

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,114

- Price per square foot: $319

- See 15806 Punta Espada, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13953 Dasmarinas Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,702

- Price per square foot: $368

- See 13953 Dasmarinas Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

14134 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,048

- Price per square foot: $324

- See 14134 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

5310 Capernaum Ct, Corpus Christi

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,241

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 5310 Capernaum Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

14106 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $989,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,687

- Price per square foot: $368

- See 14106 Palo Seco Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

8102 Nazareth Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $985,232

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,941

- Price per square foot: $249

- See 8102 Nazareth Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

16029 Cuttysark St, Corpus Christi

- Price: $985,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,777

- Price per square foot: $354

- See 16029 Cuttysark St, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

13641 Camino De Oro, Corpus Christi

- Price: $975,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,211

- Price per square foot: $303

- See 13641 Camino De Oro, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

5716 S Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi

- Price: $974,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,614

- Price per square foot: $269

- See 5716 S Oso Pkwy, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

2567 Balchuck, Corpus Christi

- Price: $970,500

- 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,209

- Price per square foot: $230

- See 2567 Balchuck, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

1461 Dancing Elk Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $968,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,316

- Price per square foot: $292

- See 1461 Dancing Elk Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

1486 Dos Estrellas Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $965,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,712

- Price per square foot: $259

- See 1486 Dos Estrellas Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15130 Reales Dr, Corpus Christi

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,985

- Price per square foot: $318

- See 15130 Reales Dr, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

15230 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,845

- Price per square foot: $333

- See 15230 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

204 Bayshore Dr, Ingleside On The Bay

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,104

- Price per square foot: $451

- See 204 Bayshore Dr, Ingleside On The Bay on Redfin.com

15341 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,713

- Price per square foot: $554

- See 15341 Isabella Ct, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

110 Porto Villageo Dr, Port Aransas

- Price: $949,500

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,274

- Price per square foot: $745

- See 110 Porto Villageo Dr, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

6745 Seacomber #609, Port Aransas

- Price: $949,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,679

- Price per square foot: $565

- See 6745 Seacomber #609, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

14414 E Cabana St Unit A & B, Corpus Christi

- Price: $945,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,400

- Price per square foot: $277

- See 14414 E Cabana St Unit A & B, Corpus Christi on Redfin.com

210 Escape Unit 3B, Port Aransas

- Price: $945,000

- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,724

- Price per square foot: $548

- See 210 Escape Unit 3B, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

6649 Seacomber #310, Port Aransas

- Price: $939,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,678

- Price per square foot: $559

- See 6649 Seacomber #310, Port Aransas on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.