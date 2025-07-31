How much house $1 million buys you in College Station

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in College Station. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

17599 Indian Lakes Dr, College Station
- Price: $999,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,631
- Price per square foot: $275
- See 17599 Indian Lakes Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

4397 Sulphur Springs Rd, College Station
- Price: $999,750
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,040
- Price per square foot: $490
- See 4397 Sulphur Springs Rd, College Station on Redfin.com

13567 Alacia Ct, College Station
- Price: $975,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,625
- Price per square foot: $268
- See 13567 Alacia Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

5106 Bellerive Bend Dr, College Station
- Price: $974,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,916
- Price per square foot: $248
- See 5106 Bellerive Bend Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

5395 Stirrup Dr, College Station
- Price: $965,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,629
- Price per square foot: $265
- See 5395 Stirrup Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

16767 Calumet Trl, College Station
- Price: $950,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,850
- Price per square foot: $246
- See 16767 Calumet Trl, College Station on Redfin.com

13291 Hopes Creek Rd, College Station
- Price: $949,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,411
- Price per square foot: $278
- See 13291 Hopes Creek Rd, College Station on Redfin.com

5311 Riviera Ct, College Station
- Price: $949,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,315
- Price per square foot: $219
- See 5311 Riviera Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

1255 Millican Meadows Cir, College Station
- Price: $949,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,126
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 1255 Millican Meadows Cir, College Station on Redfin.com

4820 Crystal Ridge Ct, College Station
- Price: $949,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,115
- Price per square foot: $304
- See 4820 Crystal Ridge Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

4813 Crystal Ridge Ct, College Station
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,498
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 4813 Crystal Ridge Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

5455 Millstone Dr, College Station
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,200
- Price per square foot: $289
- See 5455 Millstone Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

4401 Williams Creek Dr, College Station
- Price: $925,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,993
- Price per square foot: $309
- See 4401 Williams Creek Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

4819 Crystal Ridge Ct, College Station
- Price: $920,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,705
- Price per square foot: $248
- See 4819 Crystal Ridge Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

1700 Laura Ln, College Station
- Price: $920,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,160
- Price per square foot: $291
- See 1700 Laura Ln, College Station on Redfin.com

8604 Creekview Ct, College Station
- Price: $915,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,475
- Price per square foot: $167
- See 8604 Creekview Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

2772 Cloisters Dr, College Station
- Price: $899,900
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,423
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 2772 Cloisters Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

7576 River Ridge Dr, College Station
- Price: $890,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,091
- Price per square foot: $217
- See 7576 River Ridge Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

18214 Retriever Run, College Station
- Price: $885,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,878
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 18214 Retriever Run, College Station on Redfin.com

5976 Rain Meadow Dr, College Station
- Price: $879,900
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,354
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 5976 Rain Meadow Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

912 Winged Foot Dr, College Station
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,722
- Price per square foot: $235
- See 912 Winged Foot Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

5149 Mandarin Way, College Station
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,030
- Price per square foot: $288
- See 5149 Mandarin Way, College Station on Redfin.com

4233 Padova Cir, College Station
- Price: $855,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,656
- Price per square foot: $233
- See 4233 Padova Cir, College Station on Redfin.com

526 & 530 Momma Bear Dr, College Station
- Price: $850,000
- 8 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,656
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 526 & 530 Momma Bear Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

2605 Belliser Ct, College Station
- Price: $845,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,296
- Price per square foot: $196
- See 2605 Belliser Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

4739 Legendary Dr, College Station
- Price: $834,900
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,585
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 4739 Legendary Dr, College Station on Redfin.com

10732 Harvey Ranch Rd, College Station
- Price: $827,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,975
- Price per square foot: $277
- See 10732 Harvey Ranch Rd, College Station on Redfin.com

4903 Fallen Oak Cv, College Station
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,939
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 4903 Fallen Oak Cv, College Station on Redfin.com

1511 Wolf Run, College Station
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,319
- Price per square foot: $355
- See 1511 Wolf Run, College Station on Redfin.com

3637 Anderson Arbor Ct, College Station
- Price: $824,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,259
- Price per square foot: $253
- See 3637 Anderson Arbor Ct, College Station on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

