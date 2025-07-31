How much house $1 million buys you in Beaumont

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Beaumont, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Beaumont. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

27140 Fm 365, Beaumont

- Price: $998,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,631

- Price per square foot: $274

1075 Thomas Rd, Beaumont

- Price: $985,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,005

- Price per square foot: $196

2550 Ashley St St, Beaumont

- Price: $980,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,574

- Price per square foot: $129

2645 Village Ct, Beaumont

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,626

- Price per square foot: $194

5975 Calder Ave, Beaumont

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,609

- Price per square foot: $195

3730 Loblolly Trl, Beaumont

- Price: $840,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,932

- Price per square foot: $170

3030 Moore Rd, Beaumont

- Price: $797,700

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $346

10940 Sheila Ct, Beaumont

- Price: $759,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,076

- Price per square foot: $124

3717 Tolivar Canal Rd, Beaumont

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,200

- Price per square foot: $234

6570 Merrick Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $708,750

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,263

- Price per square foot: $166

1280 Cherokee Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $700,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,715

- Price per square foot: $188

5065 Oakmont Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $699,999

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,003

- Price per square foot: $174

11354 Nona Dr Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $699,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,454

- Price per square foot: $285

103 W Caldwood Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $699,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,140

- Price per square foot: $168

5155 Mcdermand, Beaumont

- Price: $689,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,037

- Price per square foot: $226

5065 Shadow Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $674,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,483

- Price per square foot: $150

5 Bayou Bend Pl, Beaumont

- Price: $649,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,707

- Price per square foot: $175

1210 Nottingham Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $625,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,237

- Price per square foot: $147

7705 Water Edge, Beaumont

- Price: $625,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,485

- Price per square foot: $179

2495 Diamond D Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $619,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,386

- Price per square foot: $183

7385 Fannett Rd, Beaumont

- Price: $610,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,249

- Price per square foot: $271

6526 Brayfield Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $600,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,450

- Price per square foot: $173

10040 Milky Way Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $600,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,731

- Price per square foot: $219

7705 Savannah, Beaumont

- Price: $598,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,848

- Price per square foot: $209

6560 Brayfield, Beaumont

- Price: $589,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,965

- Price per square foot: $198

3547 Lily Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $585,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,100

- Price per square foot: $188

15360 Hercules Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $575,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,063

- Price per square foot: $187

6475 Ellington Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $570,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,891

- Price per square foot: $146

3570 Lily Ln, Beaumont

- Price: $560,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,960

- Price per square foot: $189

8135 Dawn Dr, Beaumont

- Price: $550,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,714

- Price per square foot: $148

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.