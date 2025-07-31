How much house $1 million buys you in Amarillo

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Amarillo, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Amarillo. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

27 Carnoustie Ln, Amarillo

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,562

- Price per square foot: $219

- See 27 Carnoustie Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com

3001 S Hayden St, Amarillo

- Price: $999,999

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,716

- Price per square foot: $148

- See 3001 S Hayden St, Amarillo on Redfin.com

6955 Blue Sky Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $999,999

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,107

- Price per square foot: $321

- See 6955 Blue Sky Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com

6109 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo

- Price: $999,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,297

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 6109 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo on Redfin.com

1800 S Park Cir, Amarillo

- Price: $995,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,542

- Price per square foot: $280

- See 1800 S Park Cir, Amarillo on Redfin.com

13 Prestwick Ln, Amarillo

- Price: $995,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,497

- Price per square foot: $284

- See 13 Prestwick Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com

100 S Avondale St, Amarillo

- Price: $960,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,660

- Price per square foot: $206

- See 100 S Avondale St, Amarillo on Redfin.com

8008 Monticello Ct, Amarillo

- Price: $950,000

- 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,978

- Price per square foot: $190

- See 8008 Monticello Ct, Amarillo on Redfin.com

2 Edgewater Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $950,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,365

- Price per square foot: $217

- See 2 Edgewater Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com

18 Cloister Pkwy, Amarillo

- Price: $950,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,084

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 18 Cloister Pkwy, Amarillo on Redfin.com

7612 New England Pkwy, Amarillo

- Price: $929,900

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,197

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 7612 New England Pkwy, Amarillo on Redfin.com

6110 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo

- Price: $925,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,862

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 6110 Tuscany Vlg, Amarillo on Redfin.com

17000 FM 2186, Amarillo

- Price: $915,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,974

- Price per square foot: $307

- See 17000 FM 2186, Amarillo on Redfin.com

29 Citadel Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $899,900

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,674

- Price per square foot: $192

- See 29 Citadel Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com

16780 Fm2575, Amarillo

- Price: $899,900

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,523

- Price per square foot: $198

- See 16780 Fm2575, Amarillo on Redfin.com

8007 New England Pkwy, Amarillo

- Price: $880,000

- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,518

- Price per square foot: $194

- See 8007 New England Pkwy, Amarillo on Redfin.com

2411 S Lipscomb St, Amarillo

- Price: $875,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,684

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 2411 S Lipscomb St, Amarillo on Redfin.com

12600 Stray Horse Trl, Amarillo

- Price: $860,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,450

- Price per square foot: $249

- See 12600 Stray Horse Trl, Amarillo on Redfin.com

121 Quail Blvd, Amarillo

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,538

- Price per square foot: $153

- See 121 Quail Blvd, Amarillo on Redfin.com

20140 Clear Sky Trl, Amarillo

- Price: $850,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,376

- Price per square foot: $251

- See 20140 Clear Sky Trl, Amarillo on Redfin.com

2205 S Julian Blvd, Amarillo

- Price: $849,000

- 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 7,785

- Price per square foot: $109

- See 2205 S Julian Blvd, Amarillo on Redfin.com

2112 Clubview, Amarillo

- Price: $847,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,539

- Price per square foot: $239

- See 2112 Clubview, Amarillo on Redfin.com

3506 Van Winkle Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $825,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,597

- Price per square foot: $179

- See 3506 Van Winkle Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com

9800 W Yesterday Ln, Amarillo

- Price: $800,000

- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,972

- Price per square foot: $201

- See 9800 W Yesterday Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com

18700 Spirit Ln, Amarillo

- Price: $799,900

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,518

- Price per square foot: $177

- See 18700 Spirit Ln, Amarillo on Redfin.com

2123 S Ong St, Amarillo

- Price: $799,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,508

- Price per square foot: $228

- See 2123 S Ong St, Amarillo on Redfin.com

13050 S Blessen Rd, Amarillo

- Price: $799,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,432

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 13050 S Blessen Rd, Amarillo on Redfin.com

4301 Fairway Dr, Amarillo

- Price: $798,500

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,786

- Price per square foot: $210

- See 4301 Fairway Dr, Amarillo on Redfin.com

6402 Parkwood Pl, Amarillo

- Price: $795,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,411

- Price per square foot: $233

- See 6402 Parkwood Pl, Amarillo on Redfin.com

15151 Canyon Pass Rd, Amarillo

- Price: $795,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,926

- Price per square foot: $271

- See 15151 Canyon Pass Rd, Amarillo on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.