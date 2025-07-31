How much house $1 million buys you in Abilene

By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Abilene. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

333 Moore Dr, Abilene
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,714
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 333 Moore Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

310 Foothill Rd, Abilene
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 310 Foothill Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

5602 Wagon Wheel Ave, Abilene
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,882
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 5602 Wagon Wheel Ave, Abilene on Redfin.com

1201 Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene
- Price: $965,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,332
- Price per square foot: $180
- See 1201 Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

24 Hoylake Dr, Abilene
- Price: $885,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,918
- Price per square foot: $303
- See 24 Hoylake Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

2910 Braune Rd, Abilene
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,134
- Price per square foot: $279
- See 2910 Braune Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

8608 Spinks Rd, Abilene
- Price: $850,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,091
- Price per square foot: $406
- See 8608 Spinks Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

204 Stonewall Dr, Abilene
- Price: $849,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,390
- Price per square foot: $250
- See 204 Stonewall Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

2102 Shoreline Dr, Abilene
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,576
- Price per square foot: $230
- See 2102 Shoreline Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

133 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene
- Price: $750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,349
- Price per square foot: $223
- See 133 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene on Redfin.com

13944 County Road 224, Abilene
- Price: $750,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,887
- Price per square foot: $397
- See 13944 County Road 224, Abilene on Redfin.com

1210 S Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene
- Price: $749,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,588
- Price per square foot: $163
- See 1210 S Saddle Lakes Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

2202 Gathright Dr, Abilene
- Price: $739,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,782
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 2202 Gathright Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

118 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene
- Price: $725,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,893
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 118 Prairie Creek Way, Abilene on Redfin.com

6725 Goodnight Loving Trl, Abilene
- Price: $725,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,188
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 6725 Goodnight Loving Trl, Abilene on Redfin.com

698 County Road 321, Abilene
- Price: $724,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,204
- Price per square foot: $328
- See 698 County Road 321, Abilene on Redfin.com

126 Turkey Creek Ln, Abilene
- Price: $710,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,409
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 126 Turkey Creek Ln, Abilene on Redfin.com

560 County Road 332, Abilene
- Price: $699,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,447
- Price per square foot: $285
- See 560 County Road 332, Abilene on Redfin.com

25 Lytle Place Dr, Abilene
- Price: $675,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,852
- Price per square foot: $139
- See 25 Lytle Place Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

465 Avenida De Leon, Abilene
- Price: $675,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,310
- Price per square foot: $203
- See 465 Avenida De Leon, Abilene on Redfin.com

217 Southern Cross Rd, Abilene
- Price: $670,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,556
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 217 Southern Cross Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

782 Bell Plains Rd, Tuscola
- Price: $660,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,403
- Price per square foot: $193
- See 782 Bell Plains Rd, Tuscola on Redfin.com

3765 Woodridge Dr, Abilene
- Price: $659,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,117
- Price per square foot: $160
- See 3765 Woodridge Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

22 Augusta Dr, Abilene
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,328
- Price per square foot: $195
- See 22 Augusta Dr, Abilene on Redfin.com

20 Glen Abbey St, Abilene
- Price: $649,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,162
- Price per square foot: $155
- See 20 Glen Abbey St, Abilene on Redfin.com

6358 Dominion Ct, Abilene
- Price: $635,000
- 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,815
- Price per square foot: $166
- See 6358 Dominion Ct, Abilene on Redfin.com

2401 Savanah Oaks Bnd, Abilene
- Price: $635,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,955
- Price per square foot: $214
- See 2401 Savanah Oaks Bnd, Abilene on Redfin.com

987 Bacacita Farms Rd, Abilene
- Price: $634,900
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,437
- Price per square foot: $184
- See 987 Bacacita Farms Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

233 Calumet St, Abilene
- Price: $629,900
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,543
- Price per square foot: $247
- See 233 Calumet St, Abilene on Redfin.com

602 Prosperity Rd, Abilene
- Price: $629,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,991
- Price per square foot: $210
- See 602 Prosperity Rd, Abilene on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

