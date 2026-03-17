How gas prices have changed in McAllen in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of March 16.
McAllen by the numbers
- Gas current price: $3.32
--- Texas average: $3.40
- Week change: +$0.13 (+4.1%)
- Year change: +$0.92 (+38.0%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.49 (6/10/22)
- Diesel current price: $4.73
- Week change: +$0.22 (+4.9%)
- Year change: +$1.82 (+62.4%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.28 (5/11/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Springfield, MO: $3.03
#2. Le Flore-Sequoyah, OK: $3.04
#3. Fort Smith (AR only), AR: $3.05
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.65
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.68
#3. San Francisco, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.69
#2. San Rafael, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.70
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.71