How gas prices have changed in Abilene in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Abilene, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 20.
Abilene by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.39
--- Texas average: $2.43
- Week change: -$0.09 (-3.7%)
- Year change: -$0.20 (-7.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/11/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.04
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)
- Year change: -$0.22 (-6.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/24/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.21
#2. Casper, WY: $2.22
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.23
#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#4. Kahului, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#3. Wailuku, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.62
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.92
