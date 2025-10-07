How gas prices have changed in McAllen in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dayton using data from AAA. (jittawit21 // Shutterstock/jittawit21 // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of October 6.

McAllen by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.80
--- Texas average: $2.75
- Week change: +$0.26 (+10.3%)
- Year change: -$0.08 (-2.9%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.49 (6/10/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.25
- Week change: +$0.23 (+7.5%)
- Year change: +$0.26 (+8.7%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.28 (5/11/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.42
#2. Tulsa, OK: $2.46
#3. Casper, WY: $2.50

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#5. Napa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

#4. San Diego, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.77

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.79

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.90

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.97

This story was produced by Cheap Insurance and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!