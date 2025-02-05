How extreme weather is impacting our mental health (wherever you are)

Blueprint leverages evidence-based strategies to help build resilience and cope with the stress of extreme weather events.

As communities across America rebuild from a number of recent severe storms, floods, and wildfires, experts are noting a less visible but equally important concern: the impact of extreme weather on our mental health. While attention typically focuses on the damage done to homes or infrastructure, research shows these events are taking a significant toll on mental well-being—even for those living hundreds or thousands of miles from disaster zones, reports Blueprint, a therapist-enablement technology platform.

A Growing Storm of Mental Health Challenges

The effects of extreme weather aren't just a hunch—current research has documented the significant psychological impact of extreme weather on affected communities and beyond. The American Psychological Association reports that for most people facing extreme weather, the effects typically involve stress and insomnia, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. However, the rates at which they are experienced are shocking and extend long after homes and infrastructure have been restored. For example, a recent study found that the number of individuals diagnosed with anxiety and depression in areas hit by a natural disaster jumped by a staggering 48.2% in adults, with symptoms persisting one to two years following the event.

What's more, vulnerable populations, like individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions, children, older adults, and those living in already disadvantaged communities may be particularly susceptible to the mental health impacts of extreme weather, even if they aren't directly affected. For instance, children who experience extreme weather-related trauma may struggle with ongoing emotional difficulties, including nightmares, regression in behavior, and difficulty concentrating. For the elderly, the loss of homes or community support can lead to significant feelings of isolation, depression, and anxiety. While perhaps the harshest mental health impacts are experienced by those directly affected, the distress extends far beyond their communities.

The Ripple Effect

Studies by the U.S. Global Change Research Program and the CDC reveal that even if someone isn't directly impacted by extreme weather, their mental health can nonetheless suffer. This phenomenon, known as vicarious trauma, occurs when individuals experience psychological distress from witnessing others' suffering through media coverage, social media, or conversations with family and friends.

In some cases, the constant barrage of news about devastating weather events, combined with concerns about future disasters, can lead to heightened anxiety for those far removed from the epicenter. Common psychological responses in unaffected areas include:

Increased anxiety about future disasters: Individuals may start to feel constantly on edge, fearing the next storm or event.

Individuals may start to feel constantly on edge, fearing the next storm or event. Displacement stress: Even if not directly displaced, the possibility of needing to evacuate or relocate due to extreme weather can cause significant stress and anxiety.

Even if not directly displaced, the possibility of needing to evacuate or relocate due to extreme weather can cause significant stress and anxiety. Feelings of helplessness: The overwhelming scale of disasters can make individuals feel powerless to effect change or support those in need.

The overwhelming scale of disasters can make individuals feel powerless to effect change or support those in need. Social isolation: Extreme weather events can disrupt social networks and routines, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Extreme weather events can disrupt social networks and routines, leading to feelings of isolation and loneliness. Sleep disturbances: Anxiety and worry about future events may cause difficulties falling or staying asleep.

Anxiety and worry about future events may cause difficulties falling or staying asleep. Difficulty concentrating: The persistent stress can affect cognitive abilities, making it hard to focus on daily tasks.

The persistent stress can affect cognitive abilities, making it hard to focus on daily tasks. Strained relationships: Emotional stress can lead to irritability and communication breakdowns, creating tension in personal relationships.

What You Can Do, Anywhere You Are

Leveraging evidence-based strategies to build resilience and cope with the stress of extreme weather events, Vivian Chung Easton, a mental health clinician at Blueprint, advised that there are a few things that you can do:

1. Create a Mental Health Safety Plan

Having a plan in place for when the weather turns extreme can alleviate some of the uncertainty and stress. Your plan should include:

A list of emergency contacts, local crisis centers and shelters in case you have to leave your home, and mental health professionals who may offer support in a crisis.

in case you have to leave your home, and mental health professionals who may offer support in a crisis. Identification of personal triggers or signs of rising stress levels . Try and notice how you're reacting to what's going on around you: like how it's impacting what you're thinking and how you're feeling. Take a step back to take inventory on the "why" behind feeling distressed. Doing so can sometimes help you understand what you're feeling and why you're feeling it.

. Try and notice how you're reacting to what's going on around you: like how it's impacting what you're thinking and how you're feeling. Take a step back to take inventory on the "why" behind feeling distressed. Doing so can sometimes help you understand what you're feeling and why you're feeling it. Coping strategies that have worked for you in the past. Consider engaging in activities like brief periods of movement, which can help center you and channel nervous energy towards something that feels more positive and rewarding in your body.

Consider engaging in activities like brief periods of movement, which can help center you and channel nervous energy towards something that feels more positive and rewarding in your body. A contingency plan for maintaining any crucial healthcare needs. For instance, consider putting together a "go bag" with essentials: this can include medication, or supplies for your children, pets, and other loved ones. Having all your important items ready to go can help ease tension for a lot of people.

For instance, consider putting together a "go bag" with essentials: this can include medication, or supplies for your children, pets, and other loved ones. Having all your important items ready to go can help ease tension for a lot of people. Knowing where you can turn to for support. Identify the people or local organizations that you can turn to if something were to happen, and who you can reach out to if you just need to talk through any fears or worries.

2. Manage Media Consumption

While staying informed is important, overconsumption of distressing news can lead to increased anxiety. The Mayo Clinic's recommendations include:

Setting specific times to check weather updates rather than continuously monitoring news outlets. You might also try turning the TV off entirely and use radio or some other audio media, or set specific times to mute it so that it doesn't feel like a constant presence.

Choosing one or two reliable news sources instead of jumping between multiple outlets, which can exacerbate feelings of uncertainty.

Turning off the sounds to automatic alerts and notifications on your phone. This way you can minimize constant disruption, and still have access to critical and timely information. Balance the negative news with positive content, like hobbies, uplifting social media accounts, or time spent outdoors.

Taking complete breaks (even if they're brief) from news and social media when feeling overwhelmed.

3. Maintain Daily Routines

While this might not be possible for everyone and every circumstance, if you have access to resources, research supports the importance of maintaining structure during uncertain times:

Regular sleep and wake times can help regulate your body's internal clock, reducing anxiety and stress.

can help regulate your body's internal clock, reducing anxiety and stress. Consistent meals and hydration keep your body and mind functioning optimally.

and hydration keep your body and mind functioning optimally. Regular exercise , even if it's just a walk or yoga at home, can reduce anxiety and improve mood.

, even if it's just a walk or yoga at home, can reduce anxiety and improve mood. Personal hygiene and self-care routines, including regular showers, grooming, and skincare, can promote a sense of normalcy.

routines, including regular showers, grooming, and skincare, can promote a sense of normalcy. Continuing work or study schedules helps maintain a sense of purpose and stability.

4. Practice Stress Management Techniques

Evidence-based methods for managing anxiety related to extreme weather include:

Deep breathing exercises : Focused breathwork can reduce the body's physical response to stress and anxiety. Especially when you feel particularly triggered, or if there's a time-sensitive decision to make, taking deep breaths can help you do so with a clearer head.

: Focused breathwork can reduce the body's physical response to stress and anxiety. Especially when you feel particularly triggered, or if there's a time-sensitive decision to make, taking deep breaths can help you do so with a clearer head. Progressive muscle relaxation : You might not even realize that you're tensing your muscles, so consciously tensing and relaxing muscles in sequence helps to release physical tension and connect you more to your body.

: You might not even realize that you're tensing your muscles, so consciously tensing and relaxing muscles in sequence helps to release physical tension and connect you more to your body. Mindfulness meditation : Focusing on the present moment can reduce worry about future events.

: Focusing on the present moment can reduce worry about future events. Regular physical exercise : Moving your body releases endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce anxiety. In challenging situations, we tend to enter a "fight or flight" mode, and movement can help us better turn our nervous energy into positive actions.

: Moving your body releases endorphins, which can improve mood and reduce anxiety. In challenging situations, we tend to enter a "fight or flight" mode, and movement can help us better turn our nervous energy into positive actions. Journaling: Writing can be a helpful way to identify what might be triggering your feelings of distress. As a prompt, consider thinking about what made you feel stressed, and then examine why you felt that way, what happened immediately before, and what the physical sensations were in your body. Writing about your feelings can provide an emotional outlet and help you explore and process them.

5. Know When to Seek Professional Help

There's strength in knowing when you need a little extra support. Working with a therapist, counselor, or other mental health professional is an option if you experience:

Anxiety that begins to impact your relationships with others

Persistent difficulty sleeping or eating

Inability to focus on daily tasks

Extreme thoughts around health and safety as it relates to weather events

Frequent panic attacks or extreme fear

Depression or loss of interest in usual activities

Increased use of alcohol or other substances to cope

Looking Ahead

As extreme weather events continue to occur across the nation, mental health experts are emphasizing the importance of proactive preparation—both individually and as communities. This includes developing personal coping strategies and strengthening local support systems before disasters strike.

While we can't control the weather, we can control how we prepare for and respond to it. By acknowledging the mental health impact of extreme weather and taking steps to build resilience, we can better weather whatever storms come our way.