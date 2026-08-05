Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Augusts in Texas since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

In 2022, the continental United States experienced its third hottest July since 1895, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, while 20 states saw one of their 10 hottest days in the same month. The year prior, July marked the hottest month on record worldwide.

Climate change is driving rising temperatures and more record heat. The Earth's temperature has climbed each decade since 1880 by about .14 degrees Fahrenheit, or roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit total.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the hottest Augusts in Texas since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest average temperature in each month. For each of the hottest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. August 2020 (tie)

- Average temperature: 84.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 97.5°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.32"

#9. August 2010 (tie)

- Average temperature: 84.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 97°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71.7°F

- Total precipitation: 1.28"

#9. August 1937 (tie)

- Average temperature: 84.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 97.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71.4°F

- Total precipitation: 2.07"

#9. August 1924 (tie)

- Average temperature: 84.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 97.7°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71.1°F

- Total precipitation: 1.59"

#8. August 1899

- Average temperature: 84.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 98.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 70.6°F

- Total precipitation: 0.7"

#7. August 1951

- Average temperature: 84.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 98.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.12"

#6. August 1943

- Average temperature: 85.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 99°F

- Monthly low temperature: 71.3°F

- Total precipitation: 0.48"

#5. August 1952

- Average temperature: 85.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 99.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 72.2°F

- Total precipitation: 0.55"

#4. August 2024

- Average temperature: 85.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 98.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 73.3°F

- Total precipitation: 1.07"

#3. August 2019

- Average temperature: 85.9°F

- Monthly high temperature: 98.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 73.4°F

- Total precipitation: 1.42"

#2. August 2023

- Average temperature: 87.5°F

- Monthly high temperature: 101.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 73.9°F

- Total precipitation: 0.93"

#1. August 2011

- Average temperature: 88.2°F

- Monthly high temperature: 101.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 74.7°F

- Total precipitation: 0.74"