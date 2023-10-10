Hoobastank announces 20th anniversary ﻿'The Reason﻿' concert

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

Hoobastank has announced a concert celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's breakout 2003 album, The Reason.

The show will take place December 11 in Los Angeles and will feature a full-album performance of The Reason.

"We hope that you can join us for this very special night," Hoobastank says. For ticket info, visit Hoobastank.com.

The Reason will officially turn 20 on December 9. Along with the quadruple-Platinum title track, which spawned the immortal line "I'm not a perfect person," the album also includes the singles "Out of Control" and "Same Direction."

Meanwhile, the video for "The Reason" hit 1 billion YouTube views in August.

