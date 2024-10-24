Hollywood Undead premieres new single, 'Hollywood Forever'

Hollywood Undead has premiered a new single called "Hollywood Forever."

The track marks the masked outfit's debut release on their new label, Sumerian Records. You can listen to it now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"Hollywood Forever" follows the 2022 album Hotel Kalifornia, which spawned the single "City of the Dead." The deluxe version features the Jelly Roll collaboration "House of Mirrors."

Hollywood Undead will launch a European tour with Falling in Reverse in November. They'll be back in the U.S. in 2025 for the Shiprocked concert cruise and Sonic Temple festival.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

