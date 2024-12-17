Hollywood Undead announces return of Hollywood & N9ne tour

Hollywood Undead is reuniting with rapper Tech N9ne for the return of the Hollywood & N9ne tour.

The 2025 outing begins April 6 in Reno, Nevada, and wraps up May 9 in Sayreville, New Jersey. The bill also includes Zero 9:36 and Set It Off.

A presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HollywoodandN9neTour.com.

The Hollywood and N9ne tour first launched in 2023. In addition to referencing both co-headlining artists' names, the tour title is a play on the famed Los Angeles intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.

