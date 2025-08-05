Hollywood Undead adds US headlining shows

Johnny 3 Tears of Hollywood Undead performs at PNC Music Pavilion on August 03, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Hollywood Undead has announced a run of U.S. headlining shows.

The dates stretch from Sept. 20 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Sept. 30 in Portland. Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HollywoodUndead.com.

The headlining shows fall in the middle of Hollywood Undead's run opening for Falling in Reverse's God Is a Weapon tour, which starts Aug. 29 in Cincinnati.

The most recent Hollywood Undead album is 2022's Hotel Kalifornia. They've since put out two new singles, "Hollywood Forever" and "SAVIOR."

