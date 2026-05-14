A hole in the stage? Deftones' Chino Moreno trips during New Zealand show

Chino Moreno of Deftones performs during the Festival Pa'l Norte 2026 at Parque Fundidora on March 27, 2026 in Monterrey NL, Mexico. (Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Deftones' show in Auckland, New Zealand, on Wednesday included a scary moment when frontman Chino Moreno fell onstage.

Fan-shot footage of the gig shows Moreno tripping and hitting the deck during a performance of the song "Hole in the Earth."

While it might've felt like he fell through a hole in the earth, Moreno quickly got back up, resumed singing and continued the show as normal.

You may recall Moreno broke his foot in 2017, resulting in the cancellation of a show.

So far, Deftones' current live schedule is unaffected — the band is set to resume touring on May 18 in Japan. They're supporting their latest album, 2025's private music.

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