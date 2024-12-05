Hinder drummer remembers when he "almost got beat up" by Nickelback's Chad Kroeger

"Lips of an Angel"? More like fists of a Kroeger.

Hinder drummer Cody Hanson has revealed in an interview with The Jesea Lee Show that he "almost got beat up" by Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger.

As Hanson explains, the almost-fight happened when Hinder was out on tour with Nickelback, and he and Kroeger were hanging outside of a hotel room and talking about horses, of all things. Kroeger apparently didn't think that a Quarter Horse was a real thing, so Hanson joked, "Maybe it's 'cause he's Canadian and they use the metric system."

"I wasn't trying to be a d***," Hanson says, though Kroeger obviously felt differently.

"He comes over and he wraps his arm around my neck," Hanson recalls. "I think he's joking, right? And then I notice he starts really squeezing."

Hanson shoved off Kroeger, who then told him, "If you want to make a person from Canada mad, the first thing you do is call them a Canadian."

"I'm super confused at this point," Hanson says. "And we're all drunk as s***."

While Kroeger then "stormed off," Hanson continued to get madder at the situation and tried to follow him, only to be rebuked by his bodyguard. Eventually, Hanson says the combination of being drunk and angry led him to start crying.

"I couldn't control it, man," Hanson laughs. "I was so embarrassed."

The next day, Kroeger visited with Hinder to patch things up and, as Hanson tells it, started handing out handfuls of Viagra to the band as a "peace offering."

"That's the time I almost got beat up by Chad Kroeger and probably his bodyguard and I cried," he concludes.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.