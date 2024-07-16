Highly Suspect announces US headlining tour

Highly Suspect Concert In Madrid Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Highly Suspect has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, As Above, So Below.

The headlining outing begins Sep. 12 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wraps up Oct. 13 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Wednesday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HighlySuspect.net.

As Above, So Below, the fifth Highly Suspect record and the follow-up to 2022's The Midnight Demon Club, drops Friday. It includes the single "Summertime Voodoo."

Highly Suspect will play a run of intimate U.S. dates, during which they're performing As Above, So Below in full, starting July 24 in Memphis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!