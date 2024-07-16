Highly Suspect announces US headlining tour

Highly Suspect has announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, As Above, So Below.

The headlining outing begins Sep. 12 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and wraps up Oct. 13 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time; presales begin Wednesday.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit HighlySuspect.net.

As Above, So Below, the fifth Highly Suspect record and the follow-up to 2022's The Midnight Demon Club, drops Friday. It includes the single "Summertime Voodoo."

Highly Suspect will play a run of intimate U.S. dates, during which they're performing As Above, So Below in full, starting July 24 in Memphis.

