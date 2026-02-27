Highly Suspect premieres new single, 'Yellow Roses'

Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect performs during Live At The Domain on February 27, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Highly Suspect has premiered a new single called "Yellow Roses."

The track marks the first fresh material from the "Lydia" rockers to follow their 2024 album, As Above, So Below. In an Instagram post, frontman Johnny Stevens teases future alternate versions of "Yellow Roses," as well as more new Highly Suspect music to come.

"It's a gonna be a damn good year to be a Highly Suspect fan," Stevens says.

Along with the new track, Highly Suspect's 2026 includes a set at the Welcome to Rockville festival in May.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.