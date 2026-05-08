Highly Suspect premieres new single, 'Big Shop of Horrors'

Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect performs during Live At The Domain on February 27, 2026 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Highly Suspect has premiered a new single called "Big Shop of Horrors."

The track has nothing to do with the musical Little Shop of Horrors, and instead finds the "Lydia" rockers commenting on the the Israel-Gaza war.

"Big Shop of Horrors" marks the third new Highly Suspect single of 2026, following "Yellow Roses" and "Wasted." The band's most recent album is 2024's As Above, So Below.

Highly Suspect will launch a U.S. headlining tour May 17 in Madison, Wisconsin.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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