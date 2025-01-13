Highly Suspect plans to return to the studio after 'our last tour for a while'

Dave Simpson/WireImage
By Josh Johnson

Highly Suspect will be taking a break from the road for a bit after their upcoming U.S. tour, but they've got a good reason.

In an Instagram post, the "Lydia" rockers share that the headlining run is "gonna be our last tour for a while."

"We're not breaking up," the band assures. "It's just time to get in the studio and do what we do."

"AS IT ENDS.. SO IT BEGINS," they add. "A new chapter is upon us."

Highly Suspect's tour kicks off Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and concludes Feb. 15 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. It supports their 2024 album, As Above, So Below, which includes the singles "Summertime Voodoo" and "Plastic Boxes."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

