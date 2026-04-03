Highly Suspect drops new single, 'Wasted'

Highly Suspect has premiered a new single called "Wasted."

The track features lead vocals by bassist Rich Meyer. It follows the February release of the song "Yellow Roses."

"We just gonna keep making stuff, on our terms, and adding to our discography every month," frontman Johnny Stevens writes in an Instagram post. "Or whenever we feel like it. We're just doing what we want."

The most recent Highly Suspect album is 2024's As Above, So Below.

Highly Suspect will launch a U.S. tour in May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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