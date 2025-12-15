A 'Higher' understanding: Wolfgang Van Halen shares what he learned from touring with Creed

Wolfgang Van Halen of Mammoth performs at Little Caesars Arena on November 20, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Wolfgang Van Halen opened for shows on Creed's 2025 tour with his band Mammoth, and will reunite with the "Higher" rockers at the 2026 edition of their Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival.

Speaking with ABC Audio about his experience touring with Scott Stapp and company, Wolf allows that Creed "has been a band that's no stranger to criticism," which might be an understatement given how many "most hated bands" lists they appear on.

"When you see that they were able to do one of the most successful rock tours of the last two years, it's incredibly impressive," Wolf says.

Seeing the Creed machine in action has also left Wolf with a newfound understanding.

"No matter what people say about you, if people are showing up and singing the songs right back at you, at the end of the day nothing else really matters," Wolf says.

The 2026 Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival takes place July 18-19 in Tinley Park, Illinois. Presales begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup all ticket info, visit Summerof99Festival.com.

Wolf's other 2026 plans include a U.S. tour in support of the latest Mammoth album, The End, launching in March, and a Halloween gig opening for Iron Maiden in Chile.

