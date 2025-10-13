He's the (married) man: Anthrax's Charlie Benante weds Carla Harvey

Charlie Benante and Carla Harvey attend Fandom's Seventh Annual Party at Float at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 25, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Congratulations to Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and Carla Harvey, who are now married.

According to People, the couple tied the knot during a ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"The wedding is like an elegant Russ Meyer movie with a rock and roll twist," Benante tells People of the ceremony.

Guests included members of Pantera, which Benante also plays in, as well as Mötley Crüe, Fozzy, Dream Theater and Nickelback. KISS' Gene Simmons served as the officiant.

"The initial idea was a small, intimate wedding with just a few friends and family, but we knew that we would not be able to get away with a small wedding once other friends heard about it," Benante says. "We just want our closest in a room together celebrating."

In addition to now officially being partners in life, Benante and Harvey have also been partners in the studio. Harvey, who used to be a member of the band Butcher Babies, collaborated with Benante on the debut EP from her new project, The Violent Hour.

